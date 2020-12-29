Ares Commercial Real Estate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 447 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.
NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
Featured Story: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.