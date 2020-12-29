Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.75 and last traded at $79.94. 790,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,412,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,687,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

