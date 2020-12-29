Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $312.80.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

