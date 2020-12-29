ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

