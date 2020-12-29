Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Down 5.7%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,042,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 1,518,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.