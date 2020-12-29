AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,223 ($94.37) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,951.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,317.35. The company has a market capitalization of £94.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

