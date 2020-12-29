ATLANT Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,488.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

