ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 48.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -161.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

ATNI stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $699.44 million, a PE ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

