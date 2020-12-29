Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$9.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 596 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.