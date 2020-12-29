AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells $1,447,274.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $57.08. 317,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.06.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.
