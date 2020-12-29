AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells $1,447,274.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $57.08. 317,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

