Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of AUTL opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

