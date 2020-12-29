Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.02 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $221.69 million and $27.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00010816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

