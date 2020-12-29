Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Trading Up 1.4%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVASF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

