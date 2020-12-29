Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

AVA opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 572,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

