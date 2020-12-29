Axe (AXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $351,528.82

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $351,528.82 and $59,781.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

