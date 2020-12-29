Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

