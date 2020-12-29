Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $801.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

