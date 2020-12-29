Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.50

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 171765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRWH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2,394.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

