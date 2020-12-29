BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by 67.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

