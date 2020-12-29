BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXS. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $31.87.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

