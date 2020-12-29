BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAS shares. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €65.22 ($76.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion and a PE ratio of -30.52. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €68.49 ($80.58). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

