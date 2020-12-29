Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $132.69 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $305.17 million and approximately $132.69 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.23 or 0.02141254 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

