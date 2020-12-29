Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 35,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,571. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

