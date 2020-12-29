BetProtocol (BEPRO) One Day Volume Hits $149,495.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $679,896.91 and approximately $149,495.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00206020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00603915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00325022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056415 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.