B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 81.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

