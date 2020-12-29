BidaskClub Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Buy

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.11. 4,543,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

