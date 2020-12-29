BidaskClub Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Buy

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.11. 4,543,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.