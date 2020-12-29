BidaskClub Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm has a market cap of $645.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

