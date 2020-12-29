BidaskClub Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMC. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

CMC opened at $20.15 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

