BidaskClub Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IMUX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 513,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

