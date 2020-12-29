BidaskClub Lowers Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $676.50.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $694.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $838.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.67.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

