BidaskClub Lowers Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Hold

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

UTMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ UTMD traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

