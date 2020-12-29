BidaskClub Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Strong-Buy

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

