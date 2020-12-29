BidaskClub Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Strong-Buy

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $143.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

