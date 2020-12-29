BidaskClub Upgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Vistra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Vistra stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

