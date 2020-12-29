Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $13.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

Shares of BIIB opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Biogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

