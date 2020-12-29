Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $961,802.74

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $961,802.74 and $8,834.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00234684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

