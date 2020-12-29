Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,456.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007827 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00072735 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,308,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,818 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

