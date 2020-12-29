Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.59 or 0.00614991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Korbit, Bittrex and Bitrue. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $548.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00144550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00212856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00330683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00056880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00081579 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,610,133 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, BigONE, Coinsquare, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Poloniex, Bittrex, FCoin, Bit-Z, Korbit, Hotbit, IDAX, Bitfinex, WazirX, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Upbit, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bitkub, Huobi, Kucoin, Kraken, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit, CoinEx, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinsuper, Bithumb, MBAex, Koinex, Bibox, Bitrue, OTCBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.