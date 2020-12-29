BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

BJRI opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 95,838 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

