BlackCoin Market Cap Hits $2.64 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $306,458.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008386 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,392,514 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

