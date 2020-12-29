BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $11.81.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.