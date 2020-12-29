BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $9,881,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of -1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.