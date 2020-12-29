BlackRock Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rattler Midstream worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

RTLR opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

