BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCP. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the second quarter worth $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in TC PipeLines in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TC PipeLines by 424.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

