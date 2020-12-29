BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dover Motorsports stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVD. ValuEngine lowered Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

