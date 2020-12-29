BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 95.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 633,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $402.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $152.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.