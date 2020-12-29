BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 56,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

