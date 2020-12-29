BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
