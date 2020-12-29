BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

