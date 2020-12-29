bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $74.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of BLUE opened at $45.75 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

