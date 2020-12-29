BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Head-To-Head Analysis

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas and Banco de Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $49.95 billion 1.33 $9.15 billion $3.48 7.65 Banco de Chile $3.67 billion N/A $802.98 million $1.56 13.35

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BNP Paribas and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 1 1 2 0 2.25 Banco de Chile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than BNP Paribas.

Risk and Volatility

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 16.37% 6.51% 0.30% Banco de Chile 19.06% 13.35% 1.11%

Summary

Banco de Chile beats BNP Paribas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, research, and market intellingence across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

